|
20.09.2023 16:45:00
Subsea 7 S.A. announces details of share related awards
Luxembourg – 20 September 2023 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the "Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announces the details of awards under its 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan”) approved by the Board on 19 September 2023.
The Company will make awards of 1,450,400 performance shares, subject to the Plan’s performance conditions, on 19 September 2023.
The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:
|Name
|Position
|Performance Shares Awarded
|Total Performance Shares(¹)
|Total Owned Shares
|Total Options
|John Evans
|Chief Executive Officer
|60,000
|239,099
|101,405
|Nil
|Mark Foley
|Chief Financial Officer
|38,000
|110,000
|Nil
|Nil
|Olivier Blaringhem
|EVP – Subsea & Conventional
|38,000
|148,137
|23,156
|Nil
|Stuart Fitzgerald
|Chief Executive Officer – Seaway 7
|38,000
|149,800
|31,397
|Nil
|Nathalie Louys
|General Counsel
|32,000
|131,441
|37,557
|Nil
|Katherine Lyne
|EVP – Human Resources
|30,000
|121,884
|20,673
|Nil
|Phillip Simons
|EVP – Projects & Operations
|38,000
|147,343
|13,451
|Nil
|Marcelo Lopes Xavier
|EVP – Strategy & Sustainability
|30,000
|102,187
|2,164
|Nil
¹Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2023 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.
This message is submitted on behalf of Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.
*********************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*********************************************************************************
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
This stock exchange release was published by William Vincent, Assistant Treasurer, Subsea7, on 20 September 2023 at 16:45 CET.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Subsea 7 S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.07.23
|Ausblick: Subsea 7 legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Subsea 7 mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.23
|Ausblick: Subsea 7 stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Subsea 7 stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.03.23
|Ausblick: Subsea 7 legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Subsea 7 öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.22
|Ausblick: Subsea 7 zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Subsea 7 legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Subsea 7 S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|12,36
|-1,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: ATX schwächer -- DAX ebenfalls mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Handelsstart abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse halten zum Auftakt am Donnerstag zunächst die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominieren die Bären.