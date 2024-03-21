|
21.03.2024 13:00:00
Subsea 7 S.A. Conference Call Notification First Quarter 2024 Results
Luxembourg – 21 March 2024 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its first quarter 2024 results for the period ended 31 March 2024 on Thursday 25 April 2024 at 08:00 CET.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 25 April 2024 at 13:00 CET.
From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website: www.Subsea7.com
Conference call registration:
Call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2a40990619354ae5ac59087faaa9cff6
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sir64zas/
*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*******************************************************************************
Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 21 March 2024 at 13:00 CET.
Attachment
