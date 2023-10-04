+++ Bester Zertifikate-Anbieter bestätigt 🏆 17. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++ -w-
04.10.2023 12:29:28

Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 4 October 2023 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name John Evans
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 14,263

 

Price: NOK 143.59
b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,731

 

Price: NOK 143.59
d) Aggregated information  

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue

Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Olivier Blaringhem
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Subsea & Conventional
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 7,315

 

Price: NOK 143.59
b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 3,452

 

Price: NOK 143.59
d) Aggregated information  

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue

Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name Stuart Fitzgerald
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer – Seaway 7
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,722

 

Price: NOK 148.00
d) Aggregated information  

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue

 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Nathalie Louys
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status General Counsel
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 7,183

 

Price: NOK 143.59
b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 3,390

 

Price: NOK 143.59
d) Aggregated information  

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue

Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Katherine Lyne
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Human Resources
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,869

 

Price: NOK 143.59
b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 2,298

 

Price: NOK 143.59
d) Aggregated information  

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue

Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Phillip Simons
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,924

 

Price: NOK 143.59
b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 3,407

 

Price: NOK 143.59
d) Aggregated information  

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue

Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Marcelo Lopes Xavier
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Strategy & Sustainability
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,736

 

Price: NOK 143.59
b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares
c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 1,308

 

Price: NOK 143.59
d) Aggregated information  

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023)
f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue

Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs

***********************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

***********************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 4 October 2023 at 12:30 CET.

 

