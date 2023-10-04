Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 4 October 2023 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Evans 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 14,263







Price: NOK 143.59 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,731







Price: NOK 143.59 d) Aggregated information



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue



Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olivier Blaringhem 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Subsea & Conventional b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 7,315







Price: NOK 143.59 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 3,452







Price: NOK 143.59 d) Aggregated information



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue



Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Stuart Fitzgerald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer – Seaway 7 b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,722







Price: NOK 148.00 d) Aggregated information



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue









1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nathalie Louys 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 7,183







Price: NOK 143.59 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 3,390







Price: NOK 143.59 d) Aggregated information



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue



Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Katherine Lyne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Human Resources b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,869







Price: NOK 143.59 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 2,298







Price: NOK 143.59 d) Aggregated information



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue



Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Phillip Simons 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,924







Price: NOK 143.59 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 3,407







Price: NOK 143.59 d) Aggregated information



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue



Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marcelo Lopes Xavier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Strategy & Sustainability b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b)1. Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of shares under the Issuer’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) c)1. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,736







Price: NOK 143.59 b)2. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of shares c)2. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 1,308







Price: NOK 143.59 d) Aggregated information



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-02 (2 October 2023) f) Place of the transaction Vesting – Outside a trading venue



Sale of Shares – Oslo Børs

