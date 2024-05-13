13.05.2024 13:51:04

Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 13 May 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)NameOlivier Blaringhem
2Reason for the notification

 
a)Position/statusExecutive VP – Subsea & Conventional
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: NOK 184.99
Volume: 3,863

 

Price: NOK 184.90
Volume: 2,137
d)Aggregated informationPrice: 184.96
Volume: 6,000

 

Total value NOK 1,109,748
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-10
f)Place of the transactionOslo Børs

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 13 May 2024 at 14:00 CET

