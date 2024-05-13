|
13.05.2024 13:51:04
Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades
Luxembourg – 13 May 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Olivier Blaringhem
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive VP – Subsea & Conventional
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: NOK 184.99
Volume: 3,863
Price: NOK 184.90
Volume: 2,137
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price: 184.96
Volume: 6,000
Total value NOK 1,109,748
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Oslo Børs
**************************************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
**************************************************************************************************
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 13 May 2024 at 14:00 CET
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Subsea 7 S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.24
|Ausblick: Subsea 7 zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Subsea 7 stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.24
|Ausblick: Subsea 7 stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Subsea 7 legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)