Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades
Luxembourg –26 July 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Phillip SIMONS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President Projects and Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: NOK 209.65
Volume: 8,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|As above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-07-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Oslo Stock Exchange – XOSL
***********************************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
**************************************************************************************************
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
This information is subject to disclosure requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This stock exchange release was published by Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 26 July 2024 at 13:00 CET.
Attachment
