Subsea 7 S.A. Notice of Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg – 27 March 2024 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today published and distributed to eligible holders of Common Shares and American Depositary Receipts the Notice of Meeting and supporting material for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the AGM).



The AGM is scheduled to take place at 15:00 (local time) on 02 May 2024 at the Company's registered office, 412F, route d'Esch, L-1471 Luxembourg.

The holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) on record at the close of business on 20 March 2024 and the holders of common shares on record at the close of business on 18 April 2024 will be entitled to vote. The deadline for submission of votes for holders of ADRs is 22 April 2024 and for holders of common shares is 26 April 2024.

The Notice of Meeting and supporting materials can be found on the Company’s website, subsea7.com.

