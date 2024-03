Subsea 7 S.A. notification of major holding

Luxembourg – 26 March 2024 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that, on 26 March 2024, Barclays Capital Securities Limited1 informed the Company that it recently crossed above the 5% threshold (at 5.11%) provided for by Luxembourg’s Transparency Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities as amended (the "Transparency Law”).

On 19 March 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company according to Article 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law attached to shares held by Barclays was 2,272,013 representing 0.74% of the voting rights in the Company

On 19 March 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (a) of the Transparency Law (right to recall) were 12,487,791 representing 4.10% of the voting rights in the Company

On 19 March 2024 the total number of voting rights in the Company attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (b) of the Transparency Law (swaps) were 801,220 representing 0.26% of the voting rights in the Company





A copy of the notification received from Barclays is available on the Subsea7 website www.subsea7.com.

1 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Barclays Plc

