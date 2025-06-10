Subsea 7 Aktie

Subsea 7 für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 889539 / ISIN: LU0075646355

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
10.06.2025 12:40:24

Subsea 7 S.A. Notification of major holding (6 June 2025)

On 6 June, Subsea 7 S.A. published a notification of transactions in its shares by a major shareholder. Please see the attachment for further details. This information is pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Subsea 7 S.A.mehr Nachrichten