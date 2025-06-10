Subsea 7 Aktie
WKN: 889539 / ISIN: LU0075646355
|
10.06.2025 12:40:24
Subsea 7 S.A. Notification of major holding (6 June 2025)
On 6 June, Subsea 7 S.A. published a notification of transactions in its shares by a major shareholder. Please see the attachment for further details. This information is pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
