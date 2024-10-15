Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
15.10.2024 10:38:33

Subsea 7 S.A. Q3 2024 Conference Call Notification

  
Luxembourg –15 October 2024Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its third quarter 2024 results for the period ended 30 September 2024 on Thursday 21 November 2024 at 08:00 CET.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 21 November 2024 at 11:00 UK / 12:00 CET.

From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website: www.Subsea7.com

Conference call registration:
Call:                 https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6983efafda664e1f94fb1a5d355e684b
Webcast:           https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5nrn5bvo/        

*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 15 October 2024 at 10:45 CET.

Attachment


