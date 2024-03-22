Subsea7 Annual Report 2023

Luxembourg – 22 March 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today the publication of the Annual Report containing the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Subsea7 Group and the Financial Statements of Subsea 7 S.A., the Parent Company, for the year ended 31 December 2023.



The Annual Report – in PDF and European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) - is attached to this press release and also available on the Group’s website, https://www.subsea7.com/en/investors/annual-report-2023.html.

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 22 March 2024 at 08:00 CET.

