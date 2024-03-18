Subsea7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 18 March 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 11 March 2024.



Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 19 April 2023.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 18 April 2025.



In the period from 11 March 2024 until 15 March 2024 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 206,353 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 158.7045 per share.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 11 March 2024 130,000 157.9878 20,538,414 12 March 2024 63,619 159.9236 10,174,180 13 March 2024 12,734 159.9307 2,036,558 14 March 2024 - - - 15 March 2024 - - - Previously disclosed 10,765,425 76.0806 819,040,376 Accumulated 10,971,778 77.6346 851,789,527 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 4,811,370 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.58% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 304,294,272.



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 11 March 2024 at 08:00 CET.

