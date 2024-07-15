15.07.2024 08:00:00

Subsea7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 15 Jul 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 8 Jul 2024.                        

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 19 April 2023.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 18 April 2025.                                
                        
In the period from 8 July 2024 until 12 July 2024 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 265,500 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 199.2617 per share.                

Overview of transactions
DatesAggregated daily volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average share price per day
(NOK)		Total daily transaction value
(NOK)
08 July 202452,500199.808310,489,936
09 July 202453,000198.564610,523,924
10 July 202453,500198.544210,622,115
11 July 202453,500197.966810,591,224
12 July 202453,000201.448610,676,776
Previously disclosed12,366,71290.29011,116,591,112
Accumulated 12,632,21292.58041,169,495,086
 
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 4,365,804 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.44% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 302,188,272.                                        
                                        
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at
www.newsweb.no.

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

This is information that Subsea 7 S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 15 July 2024 at 08:00 CET.

