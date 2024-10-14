Subsea7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 14 Oct 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 07 Oct 2024.





Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 19 April 2023.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 18 April 2025.



In the period from 7 October 2024 until 11 October 2024 Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 295,592 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 179.9361 per share.



Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value

(NOK) 7 October 2024 58,500 180.5836 10,564,141 8 October 2024 59,000 178.2312 10,515,641 9 October 2024 60,500 177.4557 10,736,070 10 October 2024 59,900 179.3950 10,745,761 11 October 2024 57,692 184.1858 10,626,047 Previously disclosed 13,392,212 98.5246 1,319,461,948 Accumulated 13,687,804 100.2827 1,372,649,607 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 5,089,836 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.68% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 302,188,272.





Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

www.newsweb.no.

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

