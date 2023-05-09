Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 11:46:24

Subsidiary of Harju Elekter signs electrification contract for two vessels for the Finnish Border Guard

The Finnish subsidiary of Harju Elekter Group, Telesilta Oy, signed a contract on 9 May 2023 with Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy to provide electrification and commissioning works for two patrol vessels to the Finnish Border Guard. The contract price is approximately 6.5 million euros. The first vessel will be completed in 2025 and the second in 2026.

Uudenkaupungin Työvene, established in 1987, has extensive experience in designing and building boats and vessels for professional use. The company delivers tailor-made turnkey projects on time and to cost. Telesilta Oy and Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy have a long history in working as partners in the shipbuilding industry.

Telesilta Oy is an electrical engineering company established in 1978 and belonging to the Harju Elekter Group. The company specializes in challenging electrical contracting, for example, in shipbuilding industry – everything from planning to installation, implementation, and service. It also carries out electrical, maintenance, and repair work on industrial properties and other buildings.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 900 people, and the Group’s revenue in 2022 was 175.3 million euros.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400

Prepared by:
Marit Tack
Corporate Communications Manager
+372 5340 8444
E-mail: marit.tack@harjuelekter.com


