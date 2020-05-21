Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces COVID-19 Charitable Giving Program with Jersey Mike's Subs and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, today announced a charitable giving arrangement through its SuburbanCares initiative with Jersey Mike's Subs to deliver 1,500 meals to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital's frontline healthcare workers in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

"Our home state of New Jersey has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We are honored to collaborate with a well-established New Jersey brand, Jersey Mike's, to show our appreciation and thanks to our healthcare workers at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. In these uncertain times it is incredibly important for businesses to rally together to support our local communities."

The initiative is part of SuburbanCares platform, providing assistance in communities it serves across the nation. Recently, the company partnered with Aurelio's Pizza in Chicago to provide meals to a nationally ranked hospital in downtown Chicago; with Papa John's Pizza in Maryland and D.C. to provide pizzas to healthcare workers at MedStar Health Hospitals; and with Chick-fil-A in New York to provide meals to frontline workers at Crouse Health.

"Thank you to Suburban Propane, and Rutgers Sports Properties, for providing lunch to our healthcare heroes at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital," said Justin Edelman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, RWJBarnabas Health. "The ongoing community support and recognition for our front-line workers has been tremendous during this unprecedented time."

"Giving back to the communities we serve, it's the Jersey Mike's philosophy. From the beginning, Peter Cancro, founder of Jersey Mike's Subs, has made this his mission," says Joe Egan, Jr. of Jersey Mike's at Rutgers located on College Avenue, at The Yard in New Brunswick NJ. "We are honored to have the opportunity to follow in those footsteps, with generous partners like Suburban Propane, helping us to provide healthy meals to the front line at RWJ Barnabas - New Brunswick."

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE) a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, SuburbanCares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/ .

About Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Please visit www.jerseymikes.com.

About RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health is the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering nine counties with five million people. The system includes eleven acute care hospitals; three acute care children's hospitals and a leading pediatric rehabilitation hospital with a network of outpatient centers, a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, two trauma centers, a satellite emergency department, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state's largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, a medical group, multi-site imaging centers and two accountable care organizations.

RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey's largest private employer – with more than 33,000 employees, 9,000 physicians and 1,000 residents and interns – and routinely captures national awards for outstanding quality and safety. RWJBarnabas Health recently announced a partnership with Rutgers University to create New Jersey's largest academic health care system. This collaboration will align RWJBarnabas Health with Rutgers' education, research and clinical activities, including those at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey - the state's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

