Subway Sandwich's Potential Sale, Walt Disney's CEO Faces New Challenge, Second Day of Flight Delays After System Outage: Today's Top Stories

Wall Street JournalFAA System Outage Causes Second Day of Flight DelaysWednesday morning Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) witnessed an outage of the system that sends messages to pilots.The delays persisted into a second day, Thursday. However, airlines moved to resume normal operations after the FAA temporarily paused domestic departures, which led to a backlog of flights and congestion.Around 460 flights were shown as delayed, and 61 were on Thursday morning.Google Restructures Healthcare Unit, Reduces Staff by 200Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) healthcare division Verily Life Sciences let go of more than 200 employees under a broader restructuring drive.The downsizing will likely affect 15% of roles at Verily. The division will shut operations on a medical software program called Verily Value Suite and several early-stage products.Verily has over 1,600 employees.Subway's Potential Sale: Eat Fresh for $10 Billion or MoreSubway is exploring a potential sale that could value the sandwich chain at more than $10 billion and has retained advisers."As a privately held company, we don't comment on ownership structure and business plans," Subway said. "We continue to be focused on moving the brand forward with our transformational journey to help our franchisees be successful and profitable."Disney CEO Bog Iger Faces Challenge As Nelson Peltz Plans Proxy Fight For Board SeatWalt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) CEO Robert Iger faces a new challenge as activist investor Nelson Peltz is planning to fight for a seat on the company's board.Peltz's Trian Fund Management executives met with Disney's top leaders, such as Iger and CFO Christine McCarthy on Tuesday in attempts to forge a deal and avoid a proxy battle, but the talks did not yield results.Disney's outgoing Chair Susan Arnold reportedly called Peltz on Wednesday morning to offer him a role as a board observer and ask him to sign a standstill agreement, but he declined.Staten Island Unionization Effort Remains Intact as Amazon Fails to Provide ProofCornele Overstreet, a regional director with the National Labor Relations Board, supported the unionization of Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers in Staten Island, N.Y.Overstreet rejected Amazon's appeal as the latter failed to provide sufficient evidence to overturn the election results.In November, a federal judge ...