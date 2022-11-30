|
30.11.2022 14:30:00
Subway Unveils the World's First Footlong Cookie Only Available on National Cookie Day
Four footlong cookies inspired by the Subway Series available at Cookieway pop-up restaurant.
MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® — the brand that sells more freshly-baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the United States — is taking its iconic cookie to a new level with the debut of the footlong cookie to celebrate National Cookie Day on December 4. One foot of Subway cookie goodness, piled high with decadent toppings ranging from indulgent and sweet, to savory and totally unexpected.
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9060052-subway-worlds-first-footlong-cookie-national-cookie-day/
Inspired by the Subway® Series signature subs, cookie lovers can sink their teeth into four limited-edition footlong flavors exclusively at Cookieway, the brand's pop-up restaurant that only serves its fan-favorite cookies.
Can't make it this year but craving Subway cookies? Subway also announced its six and twelve-pack Cookie Bundles are now available at Subway restaurants across the country, as well as a special cookie deal*. Guests can take $2 off a footlong sub when adding a cookie to orders placed on the Subway app or Subway.com. The offer is available exclusively to guests with a Subway account who have opted into email. New accounts must opt into email 72 hours in advance to receive the offer.
On Sunday, December 4, the Subway restaurant in Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood will be the country's National Cookie Day capital. Cookieway will be open to guests from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1575 SW 8th Street, with a footlong cookie menu that includes:
"Bringing together two of Subway's most iconic menu items — footlong subs and Subway cookies – was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "We wanted to give Subway fans even more cookie to love, with flavors and ingredients that are just as craveable as the sandwiches they're inspired by."
Footlong cookies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis in exchange for a donation to the Subway Cares Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization which provides grants to organizations around the world that align with its mission to provide youth greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance for university and vocational education, and growth and leadership opportunities.About Subway® Restaurants
As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.
Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2022 Subway IP LLC
* Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants. Subway® App/online orders only. Cannot be combined with other offers. 1 use. No cash value. Void if sold, reproduced or altered, & where prohibited. Excludes Footlong PRO®, Fresh Melts® & Wraps.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subway-unveils-the-worlds-first-footlong-cookie-only-available-on-national-cookie-day-301690170.html
SOURCE Subway Restaurants
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Leitindex schließt schwächer - Nasdaq leicht im Plus -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss nach einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel schwächer, wogegen der DAX anstieg. Der US-Leitindex gab im Donnerstagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag bergauf.