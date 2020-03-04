+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Kryptowährungen investieren! +++-w-
04.03.2020 18:20:00

Succeeding in the 2020 US Molecular Diagnostics Market: Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts by Test, Competitive Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Succeeding in the 2020 US Molecular Diagnostics Market: Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts by Test, Competitive Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities

This new 1157-page report contains 65 tables, and presents a comprehensive analysis of the US molecular diagnostics market, including:

  • Major issues pertaining to the US molecular diagnostics laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.
  • An extensive review of DNA probe and biochip technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and amplification methods.
  • Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for the following categories:

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05861743/?utm_source=PRN

 -  Infectious Diseases   -  Genetic Diseases
 -  Cancer -  Paternity Testing/HLA Typing
 -  Forensic Testing 

  • Review of testing methodologies an instrumentation technologies.
  • Feature comparison of automated and semiautomated analyzers.
  • Sales and market shares of leading suppliers.
  • Over 60 specific opportunities for molecular diagnostic instruments, test systems, IT and auxiliary products.
  • Profiles of major suppliers, and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in RandD, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.
  • Alternative market penetration strategies.
  • Potential market entry barriers and risks.
  • Business planning issues and concerns.

Contains 1157 pages and 65 tables

Companies Profiled
Competitive Assessments

- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Agilent Technologies
- Applied Gene Technologies
- Arca Biopharma
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Biokit
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Biotest
- Cepheid
- Decode Genetics
- Diadexus
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Exact Sciences
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic
- Illumina
- LabCorp
- Leica Biosystems
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Myriad Genetics
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Proteome Sciences
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- Shimadzu
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sierra Molecular
- Takara Bio
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher


