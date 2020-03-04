NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Succeeding in the 2020 US Molecular Diagnostics Market: Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts by Test, Competitive Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities



This new 1157-page report contains 65 tables, and presents a comprehensive analysis of the US molecular diagnostics market, including:

Major issues pertaining to the US molecular diagnostics laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.

An extensive review of DNA probe and biochip technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and amplification methods.

Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for the following categories:

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05861743/?utm_source=PRN

- Infectious Diseases - Genetic Diseases

- Cancer - Paternity Testing/HLA Typing

- Forensic Testing



Review of testing methodologies an instrumentation technologies.

Feature comparison of automated and semiautomated analyzers.

Sales and market shares of leading suppliers.

Over 60 specific opportunities for molecular diagnostic instruments, test systems, IT and auxiliary products.

Profiles of major suppliers, and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in RandD, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Business planning issues and concerns.

Contains 1157 pages and 65 tables



Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments

- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Agilent Technologies

- Applied Gene Technologies

- Arca Biopharma

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- Biokit

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Biotest

- Cepheid

- Decode Genetics

- Diadexus

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Exact Sciences

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- Hologic

- Illumina

- LabCorp

- Leica Biosystems

- Li-Cor Biosciences

- Myriad Genetics

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Proteome Sciences

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- Shimadzu

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sierra Molecular

- Takara Bio

- Tecan Group

- Thermo Fisher



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05861743/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/succeeding-in-the-2020-us-molecular-diagnostics-market-supplier-shares-and-sales-segment-forecasts-by-test-competitive-intelligence-emerging-technologies-instrumentation-and-opportunities-301016202.html

SOURCE Reportlinker