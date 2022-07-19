Success Is in Session for Students, Parents and Teachers at Office Depot

Office Depot is committed to helping customers take back control of their school year and unlocking their potential in the classroom. After two years of considerable classroom and teaching adaptations, students, parents, and teachers are ready to create new routines and thrive inside and outside of the classroom. Whether it’s upgrading a computer, refreshing backpacks and lunch bags, or optimizing a learning space with new furniture and accessories, they can find everything they need online at Office Depot’s Back to School Shopping Headquarters or at approximately 1,000 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide.

Students, parents and teachers can save big with weekly back-to-school deals on learning essentials, including 25% off most backpacks, and up to 60% off Office Depot’s best-selling school supplies through Saturday, Sept. 10. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We’re excited to see a lot of families resuming their back-to-school traditions and shopping together in our stores this year,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president, chief retail officer for Office Depot. "A successful school year starts in the summer. Whether that’s teachers creating lesson plans and designing their classrooms, parents picking up the notebooks, markers and folders their kids need, or students personalizing their look with new backpacks, water bottles and accessories, the foundation for a successful school year starts now. Office Depot is thrilled to be there for it all, online and in-store, with new and fun products, deals and discounts, and convenient shopping and delivery options.”

Office Depot customers can save big with weekly back-to-school deals on learning essentials, including 25% off most backpacks, and up to 60% off Office Depot’s best-selling school supplies through Saturday, Sept. 10. Shoppers can find even more ways to save with a free Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards program membership, plus a top-notch selection of tools to help them tackle any subject, including items from their teachers' school supply lists, and shopping options that offer speed and convenience.

It Pays To Be an Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards Member

Free Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards Program : Customers with a free Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards program membership can earn 2% back in rewards on qualifying back-to-school purchases of supplies, furniture, technology and more. Members can also take advantage of promotions that are available to Rewards members only, like instant pricing discounts through Rewards member pricing events or bonus rewards promotions, where rewards that are earned are paid out the very next day. Through Saturday, Sept. 24, shoppers who sign up for a new Rewards membership in an Office Depot or OfficeMax store can get 15% back in bonus rewards on a qualifying purchase. Customers interested in signing up should consult with a store associate to learn more.

Bonus Rewards on Ink & Toner: Get 30% back in bonus rewards on all ink and toner purchases at officedepot.com or in-store through Saturday, Sept. 24. Customers must present the coupon available here and Rewards member number at checkout. Rewards are limited to $150 per member, per week.

Get 30% back in bonus rewards on all ink and toner purchases at officedepot.com or in-store through Saturday, Sept. 24. Customers must present the coupon available here and Rewards member number at checkout. Rewards are limited to $150 per member, per week. Bonus Rewards During Tax-Free Holidays: Shop at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores or online at officedepot.com and pay no sales tax in select states on eligible school supplies. Visit officedepot.com/taxfree for more details. Plus, Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards members can get a coupon from a store associate to earn 15% back in bonus rewards on a qualifying, in-store purchase during their state’s tax-free holiday.

In-store Savings for Teachers: Now through Saturday, Sept. 24, teachers with an Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards membership can earn 20% back in bonus rewards on a qualifying in-store purchase. From Sunday, July 31 to Saturday, Sept. 10, teachers can also score 40% off print services for new classroom posters, student activities and more. To redeem each in-store offer, teachers should present a valid teacher ID, Rewards Member ID and coupon at checkout. Visit officedepot.com/rewardsoffers for the coupons.

Supplies, Furniture, Tech & More to Unlock Learning Potential

Arts & Crafts Supplies: From coloring and cutting to crafting and creating, students can let their creativity shine with crayons, colored pencils, markers, colorful construction paper, stickers, glue, paint supplies and more from top brands like Crayola®, Cra-Z-Art® and Elmer’s®.

From coloring and cutting to crafting and creating, students can let their creativity shine with crayons, colored pencils, markers, colorful construction paper, stickers, glue, paint supplies and more from top brands like Crayola®, Cra-Z-Art® and Elmer’s®. Backpacks & Lunch Gear: Find a variety of stylish and functional school backpacks and lunch gear for students of all ages from JanSport®, High Sierra®, Bentgo®, Fuel and more. Check out this backpack buying guide for tips on different backpack types and key features to consider when purchasing a new student backpack.

Find a variety of stylish and functional school backpacks and lunch gear for students of all ages from JanSport®, High Sierra®, Bentgo®, Fuel and more. Check out this backpack buying guide for tips on different backpack types and key features to consider when purchasing a new student backpack. Core Supplies: From home to school and back again, Office Depot has all of the core supplies needed for a fresh start this upcoming school year from pens and pencils to rulers to folders and more. Keep assignments and notes organized with Five Star® binders and notebooks in classic bold colors or indulge in a little nostalgia with the return of the original Trapper Keeper from Mead®, available in a variety of retro patterns, to help keep loose leaf papers trapped on the go. Secure your school supplies with fun and colorful pencil pouches like this Office Depot® Brand Pop-It Pencil Pouch made of silicone that can also be used as a fidget toy to help relax overstimulated minds.

From home to school and back again, Office Depot has all of the core supplies needed for a fresh start this upcoming school year from pens and pencils to rulers to folders and more. Keep assignments and notes organized with Five Star® binders and notebooks in classic bold colors or indulge in a little nostalgia with the return of the original Trapper Keeper from Mead®, available in a variety of retro patterns, to help keep loose leaf papers trapped on the go. Secure your school supplies with fun and colorful pencil pouches like this Office Depot® Brand Pop-It Pencil Pouch made of silicone that can also be used as a fidget toy to help relax overstimulated minds. Student Furniture: Designed to provide flexibility for years of use, this new Realspace® Baywick 37"W Student Desk has height-adjustable legs to grow along with your student, plus comes with a mobile file cabinet and four fabric activity trays in pink, blue and gray, to fit inside the open cubbies in both the desk and cabinet. The desk is best paired with the Realspace® Adley Task Chair that accommodates kids and adults with its unique adjustable seat-height range and is available in black, blue, gray and pink. For younger students (ages 3-6 years) in need of a workspace for art activities, games, homework, snack time and creative fun, the Realspace® Briggle Activity Table and Chairs includes a durable tabletop with safer rounded corners and is easy for parents to wipe down and keep clean with its smooth surface.

Designed to provide flexibility for years of use, this new Realspace® Baywick 37"W Student Desk has height-adjustable legs to grow along with your student, plus comes with a mobile file cabinet and four fabric activity trays in pink, blue and gray, to fit inside the open cubbies in both the desk and cabinet. The desk is best paired with the Realspace® Adley Task Chair that accommodates kids and adults with its unique adjustable seat-height range and is available in black, blue, gray and pink. For younger students (ages 3-6 years) in need of a workspace for art activities, games, homework, snack time and creative fun, the Realspace® Briggle Activity Table and Chairs includes a durable tabletop with safer rounded corners and is easy for parents to wipe down and keep clean with its smooth surface. Health & Wellness: Keep classroom cleanliness top-of-mind with products to create a cleaner and healthier workspace like disinfecting wipes, instant hand sanitizer, facial tissues and more.

Keep classroom cleanliness top-of-mind with products to create a cleaner and healthier workspace like disinfecting wipes, instant hand sanitizer, facial tissues and more. Technology: From desktops and laptops to monitors with built-in technology to help minimize eye fatigue, students and teachers can find what they need to power through the school year at Office Depot. Find printers with wireless connectivity that enables printing to be done from virtually anywhere, along with data storage devices, kid-friendly headphones in classic and fun animal designs, Texas Instruments® calculators and more.

From desktops and laptops to monitors with built-in technology to help minimize eye fatigue, students and teachers can find what they need to power through the school year at Office Depot. Find printers with wireless connectivity that enables printing to be done from virtually anywhere, along with data storage devices, kid-friendly headphones in classic and fun animal designs, Texas Instruments® calculators and more. Tools for Teachers: Office Depot carries a wide assortment of curated tools for teachers including classroom and teaching supplies, instructional resources, storage solutions, whiteboards and bulletin boards, teacher planners designed for lesson planning, classroom décor and more. Not sure where to start? Click here for a back-to-school checklist to help stay on track.

Convenient Shopping & Delivery Options

20-Minute In-Store and Curbside Pickup : Customers can take advantage of an industry-leading in-store and curbside pickup service at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with the company’s 20-minute pickup promise. Qualifying orders placed online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app can be picked up in-store or curbside in just 20 minutes. For qualifying pickup orders not ready in 20 minutes, customers will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing their order, with a coupon for $20 off their next qualifying purchase. Visit officedepot.com/pickup for complete details.

Customers can take advantage of an industry-leading in-store and curbside pickup service at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with the company’s 20-minute pickup promise. Qualifying orders placed online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app can be picked up in-store or curbside in just 20 minutes. For qualifying pickup orders not ready in 20 minutes, customers will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing their order, with a coupon for $20 off their next qualifying purchase. Visit officedepot.com/pickup for complete details. Same-Day Delivery: Qualifying orders placed before 5 p.m. local time are available for same-day delivery. Simply place an order, select an available delivery window, and the order will be delivered within the delivery window selected at checkout.

Qualifying orders placed before 5 p.m. local time are available for same-day delivery. Simply place an order, select an available delivery window, and the order will be delivered within the delivery window selected at checkout. Free Next-Business Day Delivery : Spend $45 or more on qualifying orders placed before 3 p.m. and get free next business-day delivery within our local delivery areas.

: Spend $45 or more on qualifying orders placed before 3 p.m. and get free next business-day delivery within our local delivery areas. Same-Day Printing Services: A wide portfolio of print solutions including flyers, signs, posters, banners, marketing materials and more, are available for same-day pick-up. Qualifying orders must be placed in-store or online for in-store pickup by 2 p.m. local time and Same-Day Service must be requested at time of order.

Giving Back to Schools

Students, parents and teachers who shop at Office Depot can also help to support local schools in need of additional resources. With a qualifying purchase, shoppers can provide the name or ID number of the school of their choice at checkout (in-store or online) and their designated school will receive 5% back in credits for free supplies, through Office Depot’s Give Back to Schools program. In addition, through a partnership with Round It Up America®, customers can also help connect local Title I schools with much-needed supplies by making a donation at the checkout counter of their nearest Office Depot or OfficeMax retail location, now through Saturday, Sept. 24.

Office Depot also remains committed to empowering education through the company’s annual Start Proud® backpack and school supply program benefiting Title I schools nationwide. Additionally, the company is a Proud National Sponsor of National PTA, helping to power key programs and initiatives to further family engagement, strengthen family-school partnerships, improve student success, inspire a love of reading and share relevant resources.

For more information on how students, parents and teachers can find the tools to help them unlock their learning potential, visit Office Depot’s online Back to School Shopping Headquarters, or an Office Depot or OfficeMax store near you.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,000 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, ODP Business Solutions™, Varis™ and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2022 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

