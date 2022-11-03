|
03.11.2022 17:50:00
Success of the first Believe employee shareholding plan b.shares 2022
Success of the first Believe employee shareholding plan
b.shares 2022
Paris, November 3, 2022 – Believe has successfully completed its first employee shareholding plan. This offer, carried out in 6 countries from September 16 to October 6, 2022, has enabled 40% of eligible employees to become shareholders of the Company.
With a subscription rate of 40%, including nearly 60% in France, the 2022 b.shares plan is an illustration of the strong commitment of our employees in the future development of Believe, and a key step in the journey to our corporate project "?Shaping Music for Good?" driven by our four driving forces: respect, expertise, fairness and transparency towards all of our stakeholders.
507 employees, including 336 in France, participated in the offer at a unit subscription price of €6.90. The total investment (made of employee investments and Believe matching contributions) amounts to €2.3 million.
From this first year, 31% of Believe employees have become shareholders holding 0.35% directly or through the employee mutual fund (FCPE Believe shares) of the capital of the Company, i.e. a total of 337,457 shares.
As of November 3, 2022, the number of Believe outstanding shares amounted to 96,575,623 shares.
About Believe
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to support artists and labels by offering them digital solutions adapted to their evolving needs at each stage of their development. Believe relies on its technological platform, on the unique digital expertise of its employees to advise its artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,610 @employees present in more than 50 countries support them with unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including, among others, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9).
www.believe.com
Believe contacts
|Investor relations
Emilie MEGEL
investors@believe.com
Tel. : +33 1 53093391
Port. : + 33 6 07099860
|Press relations
Manon JESSUA
manon.jessua@believe.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Believe SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Believe SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Believe SA
|8,99
|0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX zur Eröffnung im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen - Kurssprung in Hongkong
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten am Freitag freundlich in die Sitzung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben geht es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten. Die Wall Street zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit negativer Tendenz.