Success of the first Believe employee shareholding plan

b.shares 2022

Paris, November 3, 2022 – Believe has successfully completed its first employee shareholding plan. This offer, carried out in 6 countries from September 16 to October 6, 2022, has enabled 40% of eligible employees to become shareholders of the Company.

With a subscription rate of 40%, including nearly 60% in France, the 2022 b.shares plan is an illustration of the strong commitment of our employees in the future development of Believe, and a key step in the journey to our corporate project "?Shaping Music for Good?" driven by our four driving forces: respect, expertise, fairness and transparency towards all of our stakeholders.

507 employees, including 336 in France, participated in the offer at a unit subscription price of €6.90. The total investment (made of employee investments and Believe matching contributions) amounts to €2.3 million.

From this first year, 31% of Believe employees have become shareholders holding 0.35% directly or through the employee mutual fund (FCPE Believe shares) of the capital of the Company, i.e. a total of 337,457 shares.

As of November 3, 2022, the number of Believe outstanding shares amounted to 96,575,623 shares.

About Believe

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to support artists and labels by offering them digital solutions adapted to their evolving needs at each stage of their development. Believe relies on its technological platform, on the unique digital expertise of its employees to advise its artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,610 @employees present in more than 50 countries support them with unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including, among others, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9).

www.believe.com

Believe contacts

Investor relations

Emilie MEGEL

investors@believe.com

Tel. : +33 1 53093391

Port. : + 33 6 07099860 Press relations

Manon JESSUA

manon.jessua@believe.com





Attachment