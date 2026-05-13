

EQS-Media / 13.05.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST



Successful AIXTRON SE Annual General Meeting 2026: all resolutions approved

Herzogenrath, Germany, May 13, 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) The shareholders of AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) today approved all resolutions presented by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board at this year’s 29th Annual General Meeting by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting of the world’s leading manufacturer of deposition systems for the semiconductor industry was held in person at the Quellenhof in Aachen, Germany.

At today’s AIXTRON Annual General Meeting, 46.6 percent of the share capital was represented. The members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were discharged for the 2025 fiscal year by a large majority. The dividend proposal of EUR 0.15 per dividend-entitled share was approved.

“The Annual General Meeting has shown that our shareholders support AIXTRON’s strategic course. Even though the market environment has been challenging recently, we acted decisively in 2025, strengthened our structures, and continued to invest in the technological foundations of our future growth. AIXTRON has a strong balance sheet, a high capacity for innovation, and a clear roadmap for the coming years. We are convinced that this positions us excellently to benefit from the long-term growth drivers in our markets,” said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE.

Executive Board Speech and Presentation

The presentation of the CEO, Dr. Felix Grawert, and the CFO, Dr. Christian Danninger, explaining the results of the fiscal year 2025, the first quarter of 2026, as well as the current developments, market dynamics, and technologies of the Group, is available as a recording at www.aixtron.com/agm. The voting results can also be accessed there shortly.

Contact

Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON:

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is also available in a German language version. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.