Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Successful capital increase for Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund



29.03.2022 / 07:00



Media release

Basel, 29 March 2022 Helvetia Asset Management has successfully completed the first capital increase for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund in the amount of CHF 210 million. The capital increase was significantly oversubscribed. The issue proceeds from the capital increase will be used for the acquisition of ten properties with a market value of CHF 298.2 million. The capital increase carried out for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund between 8 and 28 March 2022 was significantly oversubscribed, having met with strong interest among investors. The issue of the new units took place on a best-effort basis as part of a rights offering in Switzerland. There was no subscription rights trading during the subscription period. The subscription rate was high, at 94%. With a subscription ratio of nine to four (nine subscription rights entitling the investor to acquire four new units), 2,000,000 units were subscribed during the subscription period for existing and new investors, for a net issue price per unit of CHF 105. Payment of the new units will take place on 31 March 2022, with 6,500,000 units outstanding as of this date. The capital increase produced proceeds of CHF 210 million. These proceeds will be used by Helvetia Swiss Life Insurance Company Ltd to acquire a real estate portfolio with a market value of CHF 298.2 million and offering a broad level of geographical diversification and a high proportion of residential properties. Additional borrowings of approximately CHF 100 million will be used to finance the acquisitions for the portfolio. Thus, at 1 April 2022, the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund will have 39 properties with a market value of approximately CHF 846 million (basis: independent appraisers as at 30 September 2021 for the existing portfolio and 1 December 2021 for the extended portfolio). With the fund, Helvetia is developing a new business model in line with its helvetia 20.25 strategy and is offering its customers innovative asset management services. The fund management company intends to further expand the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund's real estate portfolio. The idea is that the main part of the portfolio will be invested in residential properties and will be supplemented by mixed-use and commercial properties. The portfolio is to be built up primarily through further portfolio transactions from the holdings of Helvetia Insurance. In addition, the intention is to open up the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund to non-qualified investors as well over the next one to three years, with a listing being sought on SIX Swiss Exchange. Fund information Name Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund Security / ISIN Security: 51383832 / ISIN: CH0513838323 Legal form Contractual real estate fund under Swiss law Fund domicile Switzerland Investor group Limited to qualified investors pursuant to Art. 10 para. 3 CISA and Art. 10 para. 3ter CISA Income use distributed Launch date 3 June 2020 Fund manager Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Portfolio management Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Custodian bank Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich Over-the-counter trading Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Zurich Audit firm KPMG AG, Zurich Valuation expert Wüest Partner AG, Zurich Analysts Philipp Schüpbach

Head of Investor Relations

Helvetia Group Phone: +41 58 280 57 79

investor.relations@helvetia.ch Media Jonas Grossniklaus

Head of Media Relations

Helvetia Group Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch About Helvetia Asset Management AG

Helvetia Asset Management AG is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA, and provides fund management and asset management services. It offers collective investment schemes and is an independent fund manager operating in the interests of its investors. The company also handles investment advice and asset management, client representation and transaction management for employee benefit institutions, namely for real estate portfolios. Helvetia Asset Management AG has its registered office in Basel, Switzerland, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Helvetia Holding AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland. Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Asset Management AG and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Asset Management AG. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Asset Management AG. Neither Helvetia Asset Management AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Asset Management AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

