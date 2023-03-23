|
23.03.2023 07:15:26
Successful capital increase for Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund
|
Helvetia Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
Media release
Helvetia Asset Management has successfully completed the second capital increase for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund in the amount of CHF 170 million. The capital increase was fully subscribed. The issue proceeds from the capital increase will be used for the acquisition of eight high-quality properties with a market value of CHF 229.5 million. Following the capital increase, the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund will be one of the largest non-listed real estate funds in Switzerland, with a market value of CHF 1,092.3 million. The fund management company is planning to list the fund on SIX Swiss Exchange in the first half of 2024.
The capital increase carried out for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund between 7 and 22 March 2023 was fully subscribed, having met with strong interest among existing and new investors. The issue of the new units took place on a best-effort basis as part of a rights offering in Switzerland. There was no subscription rights trading during the subscription period. The considerable investor confidence in a challenging environment for indirect real estate investments testifies to the high quality of the investment vehicle and the competence of Helvetia Asset Management in the area of real estate.
With a subscription ratio of four to one (four subscription rights entitling the investor to acquire one new unit), 1,625,000 units were subscribed during the subscription period for existing and new investors, for a net issue price per unit of CHF 106. Payment of the new units will take place on 28 March 2023, with 8,125,000 units outstanding as of this date.
The capital increase produced proceeds of approximately CHF 170 million. These proceeds will be used by Helvetia Swiss Life Insurance Company Ltd to acquire a real estate portfolio with a market value of CHF 229.5 million and offering a broad level of geographical diversification and a high proportion of residential properties. Additional borrowings of approximately CHF 60 million will be used to finance the acquisitions for the portfolio. Thus, at 1 April 2023, the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund will have 47 properties with a market value of CHF 1,092.3 million (basis: independent appraisers as at 30 September 2022 for the existing portfolio and 1 December 2022 for the extended portfolio). The completed capital increase makes Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund one of the largest non-listed real estate funds in Switzerland. The fund thus meets the requirements for being listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. This is planned for the first half of 2024.
Fund information
About Helvetia Asset Management Ltd
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Holding AG
|Dufourstrasse 40
|9001 St.Gallen
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|media.relations@helvetia.ch
|Internet:
|www.helvetia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1589867
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1589867 23.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Helvetia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:15
|Successful capital increase for Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund (EQS Group)
|
07:15
|Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung des Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund (EQS Group)
|
06.03.23
|Full-year results 2022: profitable growth, higher profit and higher dividend (EQS Group)
|
06.03.23
|Jahresabschluss 2022: Profitables Wachstum, höherer Gewinn und höhere Dividende (EQS Group)
|
03.03.23
|Capital increase for Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund: Subscription period from 7 to 20 March 2023 for existing investors and from 7 to 22 March 2023 for new investors (EQS Group)
|
03.03.23
|Kapitalerhöhung Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund: Bezugs- und Zeichnungsfrist vom 7. bis 20. März 2023 bzw. 7. bis 22. März 2023 (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|Helvetia welcomes customers to the metaverse (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|Helvetia empfängt Kundschaft im Metaverse (EQS Group)