Successful closing of Bellevue Entrepreneur Private Strategy Bellevue Private Markets segment continues to grow



Media release June 20, 2022

Bellevue has received capital commitments in some cases involving significant sums from leading institutional investors and affluent private clients for its investment company Bellevue Entrepreneur Private LPCI. The partnership has now closed for additional subscriptions.

Successful closing thanks to strong international group of investors

Thanks to a strong group of investors and the established network of Bellevue within the Swiss and increasingly also the German and Austrian SME landscape, the Entrepreneur Private Strategy has exhibited steady growth in both proprietary deal flow and average investment amount. A significant proportion of the committed capital has been invested since the investment period started in Q2 2021. In connection with a further investment in an SME that is based in Germany, the investment company has now held its final closing, having raised the sum of CHF 63 mn.

«We are very satisfied with the fundraising for the Bellevue Entrepreneur Private fund. We have carefully calibrated the fund volume in order to be able to invest the committed funds promptly in a first-class portfolio of growth companies. The fund is the first in a series of private equity strategies that we will be launching over the next few years. With the LPCI, we are building on our exclusive network and our strengths in the SME investment business. The investment activity so far underscores the scalability of our strategy as well as the quality of our deal flow», commented André Rüegg, CEO of Bellevue Group, following the successful closing.

Investment focus: growth phase

Since the start of the investment period, the fund management team has built up five growth equity stakes in strongly positioned Swiss SMEs in order to provide them with funds for further growth. These companies are so-called «hidden champions» companies with a clear competitive advantage along with a skilled and visionary management team. The investment focus of Bellevue Entrepreneur Private LPCI is on SMEs in the middle of their growth phase with a very robust financial base. Via a strategic partnership, the companies are supported in a way that enables them to continue their existing success and achieve further growth.

For example, the portfolio of the LPCI includes a manufacturer of optical components based on cutting-edge technology: The Company develops and produces high-performance lenses and other optical equipment for industrial applications, but also for the consumer electronics industry for use in devices such as smartphone cameras. The company has a comprehensive patent portfolio that protects its technology and therefore its technological advantage built up over many years of research and development.

Targeted expansion of Bellevue Private Markets

The Bellevue Entrepreneur Private Strategy is based on the expertise, experience and track record of adbodmer AG, an investment boutique specializing in private equity that was acquired by the Bellevue Group in 2019 and embedded in the Bellevue Private Markets umbrella.

Based in Zug, Bellevue Private Markets has been expanded in a targeted way and is looking to further increase its headcount. As part of the continued development of its Private Markets area, Bellevue is keen to widen its offering spectrum with new strategies and products and to offer investment vehicles and solutions with increased investment capacity.

Bellevue Excellence in Specialty Investments

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, entrepreneur strategies, alternative and traditional investment strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 12.8 bn as at December 31, 2021.

