Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Successful Delivery on 100m Asset Disposal Programme

I-RES Agrees Sale of 194 Units

3 August 2023, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company" or "I-RES"), announces that it has entered into a contract with Tuath Housing for the sale of 194 residential units in West Dublin for a total consideration of approximately 72.06 million, including VAT but excluding other transaction costs (the Transaction). The Company announced on 17 April 2023 a 100 million asset disposal programme, as part of its capital optimisation and shareholder value strategy.

The contract for sale dated 2 August 2023 provides for:

The sale of 91 units in Hansfield Wood for a total consideration of 38.12m (including VAT but excluding other transaction costs) with planned closing before the end of August 2023.

The sale to the same purchaser of an additional 103 apartments, which includes Pipers Court, and a small 8 unit apartment building in Hansfield Wood, for a total consideration of 33.94m (including VAT but excluding other transaction costs). This sale has a number of conditions yet to be satisfied and is therefore expected to close before the end of this year.

The proceeds from the sale represents an attractive return on the original acquisition cost and is in line with book value at 30 June 2023. The proceeds will be used to further strengthen the balance sheet by retiring the Companys higher cost debt under its revolving credit facility.

The following additional asset sales have been completed to date:

Rockbrook Development Site, Sandyford

In March 2023, the Company completed the sale of the Rockbrook development site to an adjacent property owner for 17.0 million (inclusive of VAT but excluding other transaction costs).

Bakers Yard

The Company sold 6 apartments in Bakers Yard in May 2023 for 1.5 million (excluding transaction costs).

Tara View

The Company is in the process of selling the 5 luxury townhouses at Tara View. To date 3 houses have been sold at a combined gross value of 3.6 million (excluding transaction costs) and the remaining 2 townhouses are sale agreed at a combined price of 2.4 million and are anticipated to close in Q3, 2023.

Following these asset sales and the completion of the above Transaction, the Company will have successfully delivered on approximately 96.5 million of its 100 million assets disposal programme.

The Company remains focused on delivering on its value maximising portfolio management and disciplined capital allocation strategy. The Company will continue to review opportunities to selectively dispose of assets where value for shareholders can be delivered.

