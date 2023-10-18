Successful exit of portfolio company and major invest in AI and digital health in early cancer detection, valued at CHF 23.3 million

Zurich, 18th of October 2023: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) has secured a strategic collaboration with 4D Lifetec AG that marks a transformative phase in the healthcare sector, fusing financial capabilities with avant-garde technology, aimed at revolutionizing early cancer detection.

The agreement involves a two-pronged approach: Firstly, 4D Lifetec is enhancing the capabilities of its 4D Lifetest™ in the realm of digital health with the acquisition of Xlife Sciences portfolio company x-diagnostics GmbH in a share deal and secondly Xlife Sciences makes a direct cash investment in 4D Lifetec. The total transaction value is CHF 23.3 million. Xlife Sciences is therefore establishing its position as 20% shareholder in 4D Lifetec. The portfolio company x-diagnostics GmbH was founded 2021 in Zurich (Xlife Sciences has 100% ownership) and develops products which use artificial intelligence in the field of oncology, especially in the early detection of cancer cells.

This partnership accentuates Xlife Sciences' and 4D Lifetec dedication to champion innovation and deliver optimal patient care. In particular, one of the major goals to establish this position is laying the groundwork for stock market readiness in the US, which is facilitated by 4D Lifetec already running an entity in the US.

The core mission of 4D Lifetec, empowering patients via early-stage cancer detection, is bolstered by their pioneering immuno-oncology biomarker, the 4D Lifetest™. These tests, targeting early-stage cancer (I and II), promise proactive health safeguards and effective screening of patients. The easy-to-use IVD certified blood test enables a unique high-throughput analysis of patient samples, providing a powerful data set that now becomes accessible to train AI through the transaction. Backed up with a substantial investment, 4D Lifetec gains a doorway to innovative AI that will redefine the landscape of cancer diagnosis and access to the digital health network of Xlife Sciences.

Xlife Sciences investment introduces not only financial assets but also invaluable expertise, a vast network, and, through its alliance with FUSE-AI GmbH, access to cutting-edge AI solutions. These technological advancements will empower 4D Lifetec to combine diverse data sources, including patient records, genetic data, and imaging, ensuring exhaustive decision-making support for oncologists. The outcome? Enhanced precision in cancer diagnosis, ultimately boosting patient care standards and results.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, voiced his eagerness about the partnership, stating, «We are excited to embark on this journey with 4D Lifetec. Together, we will lead the way in leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance healthcare solutions and redefine diagnostics.»

Dr. Giancarlo Rizzoli, CEO of 4D Lifetec, shared his vision, commenting, «The combined forces of 4D Lifetec and Xlife Sciences are a game changer, paving the way to new horizons in digital health. We look forward to our continued collaboration.»

Together, both entities share a collective mission on optimizing workflow dynamics, unlocking expansive growth avenues via digital health, and actively contributing to the progressive evolution of cancer diagnostics.

In addition, both companies extend heartfelt gratitude to stakeholders and shareholders for their relentless support. The closing is expected by end of November.