Successful full letting in the Ried03 retail park

Zurich, 09 march 2023 The last two large retail spaces in the specialist retail centre at Riedstrasse 3 in Dietikon were successfully let to the Migros Zurich cooperative and to a toy retailer operating throughout Europe. Together, the two retailers will occupy an area of around 5,500 m².

Encouraging growth at the "Silbern" retail location in Dietikon: HIAG won Migros and a major European retailer of toys and baby articles as long-term anchor tenants.

HIAG will complete the comprehensive revitalisation of the specialist retail centre in late summer 2023. In the course of autumn 2023, the tenants will be able to move into the modern building and the tenant fit-out will begin. The opening of the Migros supermarket and the toy shop is planned for the start of the Christmas shopping season in November 2023. With the successful lettings, HIAG has achieved virtually full occupancy on the entire site.

"We are thrilled to welcome the two retailers as new tenants at the Fachmarktcenter. The two new anchor tenants will further strengthen the breadth of the offer on the entire site," says Béatrice Gollong, Head of Portfolio and Transactions on the successful letting.