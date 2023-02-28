Succession Resource Group (SRG) Expands its Team of Specialized Experts with New Director of Valuations

SRG continues attracting top talent as the leading industry authority on succession planning, business valuations, deal structuring, equity management, death/disability planning, mergers, and acquisitions.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Succession Resource Group (SRG) – a consulting firm focused on helping professionals in the financial services, insurance, and tax planning industries value, improve, protect, grow, and plan for the eventual transition of their business – announced a key strategic hire of Ryan Grau, CVA/CBA, who joined the team in February 2023 as the new Director of Valuations and member of SRG's executive leadership team, bringing with him over 12 years of acute advisor valuation experience.

Ryan's critical expertise in business valuations, deal structuring, equity management, death/disability planning, mergers and acquisitions, and goodwill valuations will continue to build out and enhance SRG's comprehensive services and personalized client experience. As an industry authority on value and valuations for investment advisory, wealth management, and insurance-based practices and businesses, he will continue developing and bolstering crucial areas of SRG's offerings, bringing even more opportunities to the firm and allowing them to continue delivering on its commitment to clients.

"We are excited to have Ryan join our expanding team and help us grow these critical elements of the business. He brings refined industry expertise and capabilities that uniquely position SRG to provide unprecedented levels of thought leadership and support to our existing and future clients," stated David Grau Jr., founder and CEO.

Ryan's extensive list of designations include the Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) and Certified Business Appraiser (CBA) from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) and Institute of Business Appraisers, respectively. He has completed the Appraisal Foundation's training on the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP), and has been admitted multiple times as an expert witness on the topic of business valuations by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) as well as state judicial authorities. He has also authored and contributed to various industry publications and best-selling books on the topics of succession planning, valuation, and acquisition of independent financial service and advisory practices. In 2018, Ryan was recognized as one of NACVA's 40 Under Forty honorees for his accomplishments and contributions to the profession, allowing SRG to now claim two previous NACVA 40 Under Forty winners as part of its team of experts.

"SRG has showcased impressive momentum, opening the door to significant client growth opportunities. Their team has a first-class process for creating a smooth client experience in gathering information and sharing their results. My goal is to continue building on top of what SRG has already established, so we can reach a larger client base and provide even more tailored valuation solutions to meet the broader needs of our clients," said Ryan Grau. "I am particularly excited about working with SRG on expanding their myCompass digital capabilities and providing an even more seamless, superior experience for clients."

MyCompass is an exclusive client portal that allows clients to provide and upload information, as well as access resources and industry specific information. Clients can see the progress of their projects, access their deliverables, and explore SRG's seller marketplace. The benchmarking dashboards provide real-time data on comparative Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), compensation information, and M&A statistics – giving buyers and sellers the tools to educate themselves, hire an employee, buy or sell a practice, or engage in a merger.

