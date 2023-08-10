|
10.08.2023 22:43:00
Succession's Brian Cox to be Honored at 73rd Tartan Ball at National Press Club in November
WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saint Andrew's Society of Washington D.C. is proud to announce that Emmy award-winning Scottish actor Brian Cox, celebrated for his outstanding performances in film, theater, and television, will be honored with the first-ever President's Award for his contributions to Scottish-American heritage at the 73rd annual Tartan Ball, on November 4, 2023, at the National Press Club, in Washington DC.
"This is indeed an honor, and I am very proud to be the first recipient of this wonderful award. The relationship between the United States and Scotland is vital at this juncture. I just want to thank the St. Andrew's Society of Washington D.C. for this," said Brian Cox.
Born in Dundee, Scotland in 1946, Brian Cox has entertained audiences worldwide for nearly six decades with his remarkable acting talent and magnetic on-screen presence in over 200 roles, including Braveheart. Best known for his exceptional portrayal of media mogul Logan Roy in the critically acclaimed television series "Succession," Cox earned widespread acclaim and numerous awards for his nuanced and captivating performances since the 1960s.
"We are thrilled to have Brian Cox join us as our Guest of Honor at the 2023 Tartan Ball," said Committee Chairman Tristram Perry. "His remarkable talent as an actor and his lifetime of contributions to Scottish-American heritage through the entertainment industry have left an indelible impact on audiences worldwide."
The 73rd Tartan Ball is an annual celebration of Scottish-American heritage and traditions that takes place annually in Washington, D.C. and features performances by the Society's own Color Guard Pipes & Drums & Highland Dancers, and a silent auction benefiting the Washington Scots Charity and Education Fund, with sponsorship assistance from ProgressHumanity.org. For more information about the 2023 Tartan Ball, ticketing, and sponsorship opportunities, please email TartanBallDC@gmail.com.
SOURCE The Saint Andrew's Society of Washington D.C.
