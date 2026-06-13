Recruits Aktie
ISIN: US75629G1076
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13.06.2026 08:15:20
Sudan war: UAE denies supporting RSF and Colombian recruits
Human rights organizations accuse the UAE of supporting the RSF militia, which has seen a number of high-profile defections to the Sudanese Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the civilian population continues to suffer.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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