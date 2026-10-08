Südzucker Returns To Profit In H1, Announces FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Südzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) announced its financial results for the first half of fiscal 2026/27, reporting consolidated group revenues of 4,188 million euros, down from last year's 4,199 million euros.

Earnings after tax attributable to the company's shareholders were 34 million euros compared with a loss of 62 million euros in the previous year.

On a per-share basis, earnings were 0.09 euros for the period compared to a loss of 0.38 euros in the prior year.

Group operating EBITDA for the period was 303 million euros compared to 189 million euros in the first half of fiscal 2025/26.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026/27, the company now expects group revenues of 8.3 billion euros to 8.7 billion euros, instead of the previously estimated 8.1 billion euros to 8.5 billion euros.

Also, it anticipates group operating EBITDA of 540 million euros to 680 million euros, compared to the previously announced 480 million euros to 680 million euros.

Südzucker's stock was trading at $13.94 without any movement on the OTC Markets.