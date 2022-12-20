Meylan (France), December 20, 2022



SUEZ and Waga Energy Commission

a Fifth RNG Production Unit

In early November, SUEZ and Waga Energy commissioned a new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production unit at the Madaillan landfill in Milhac-dAuberoche (southwestern France). This project is further evidence of SUEZs commitment to recovering biogas sourced from waste, an entirely green energy that is produced and distributed locally in a short cycle. This is the fifth RNG production unit to be commissioned jointly by SUEZ and Waga Energy.

Recovering RNG from biogas sourced from the fermentation of waste within landfills is a growing challenge in terms of waste management and ecological transition on a local level. The Madaillan landfill run by SUEZ in Milhac-dAuberoche processes around 105,000 tons of household waste each year, and until recently recovered the biogas produced by the breakdown of waste in the form of heat and electricity. To take the production of renewable energy one step further, SUEZ joined forces with Waga Energy to set up a RNG production unit.



The choice of an innovative technology to supply households with renewable gas

For its landfill in Milhac-dAuberoche, SUEZ opted for WAGABOX® technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy. The result of ten years of development, this innovative technology recovers gas from landfills in the form of RNG, a renewable substitute for fossil-based natural gas. The WAGABOX® technology combines membrane filtration and cryogenic distillation to separate the energy-rich gas from the other components (carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen and volatile organic compounds). This high-quality RNG is then directly injected into natural gas grids and marketed by SUEZ to meet users needs in terms of heating, cooking, hot domestic water or to supply vehicles.



At the Madaillan site, SUEZ will produce thanks to the WAGABOX® technology up to 88,000 MMBtu (20 GWh) per year of RNG, equivalent to the annual consumption of over 3,000 local households, saving 3,500 tons of CO2eq emissions each year through the substitution of RNG for fossil-based natural gas[1].

A long-term partnership

This is the fifth RNG injection project carried out jointly by SUEZ and Waga Energy within the scope of their partnership. Since 2017, four other WAGABOX® units have been commissioned in France (in Saint-Maximin, Gueltas, Chevilly and Ventes-de-Bourse). A sixth unit is currently under construction at the landfill in Montois-la-Montagne. With a combined installed capacity of 480,000 MMBtu (140 GWh) per year, these six units will supply over 20,000 French households with renewable gas, thereby saving 23,000 tons of CO2eq emissions per year.

The construction of the WAGABOX® unit in Milhac-dAuberoche was funded by Waga Energy and Meridiam. This is the third WAGABOX® project to benefit from the support of the company specializing in the long-term management and funding of sustainable infrastructure. The Nouvelle-Aquitaine region also contributed 400,000 to help fund this local ecological transition project.

According to Guillaume Bomel, General Manager for Infrastructure at SUEZ, Recycling & Recovery France: Given the current context amid high tensions over energies, particularly gas, waste is an available resource that could help us achieve energy independence while addressing environmental and climate-change issues. The fact that SUEZ opted for the innovative WAGABOX® solution ties in entirely with the Groups commitment to recovering RNG, a local, renewable, carbon-free energy which helps to promote energy and ecological transition on a local level.

According to Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO of Waga Energy: SUEZ is one of the first operators to have placed its trust in Waga Energy to produce RNG at its landfills. With this new project, Waga Energy and SUEZ are actively helping to tackle climate change and to promote local energy independence. Its a great example of a successful partnership between an innovative young company and a major international corporation, and provides further evidence of French industrial expertise in waste processing and recovery.

About SUEZ

Faced with growing environmental challenges, for more than 160 years, SUEZ has been acting to deliver essential services that protect and improve the quality of life. SUEZ enables its customers to provide access to water and waste services, with resilient and innovative solutions. With its 35 000 employees present in 40 countries, the Group also enables its customers to create value over the entire lifecycle of their assets and services, and to drive their ecological transition, together with their end-users. In 2021, SUEZ produced drinking water for 66 million people worldwide and sanitation services for more than 33 million people. The Group generates 3.6 TWh of energy from waste and wastewater per year and avoided the emission of 3.8 million tons of CO2. In 2021, SUEZ generated revenues of 7.5 billion euros. For more information: www.suez.com/ Twitter @suez

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids to supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated or by offering upgrading service. Waga Energy operates fourteen WAGABOX® units in France, representing an installed capacity of 415 GWh/year. Fifteen units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com / Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter ; Subscribe to the newsletter

About Meridiam

Meridiam was founded in 2005 by Thierry Déau, with the belief that the alignment of interests between the public and private sector can provide critical solutions to the collective needs of communities. Meridiam is an independent investment Benefit Corporation and an asset manager. The firm specializes in the development, financing, and long-term management of sustainable public infrastructure in three core sectors: sustainable mobility, critical public services and innovative low carbon solutions. The firm is a European leader (France, Germany, Spain, Poland, Belgium) in the recovery of household organics, industrial or agricultural waste to transform into renewable energy (electricity, heat and green gas) and natural fertilizers. It is currently developing, financing and managing 18 biomethane plants in Europe, which avoid approximately 50,000 tons of CO2 per year. With offices in Addis Ababa, Amman, Dakar, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Libreville, Luxembourg, New York, Paris, Toronto, and Vienna, Meridiam currently manages US$18 billion and more than 100 projects to date. Meridiam is certified ISO 9001: 2015, Advanced Sustainability Rating by VigeoEiris (Moodys), ISO 37001 Anti-Corruption certification by AFNOR and applies a proprietary methodology in relation to ESG and impact based on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).