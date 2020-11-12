Suh Kyungbae Science Foundation holds the first symposium

Sharing the outcome of the research work of five young scientists selected in 2017

Awarding certificates to three young scientists of 2020

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suh Kyungbae Science Foundation (Chairman Suh Kyungbae) held the SUHF Symposium 2020 at Amore Hall, Amorepacific HQ on November 7 (Saturday), 2020.

At the symposium, the young scientists selected in 2017 shared the outcome of their research work, challenges and issues involved, and the direction for their future work.

Professor Koh Gouyoung (KAIST) delivered the keynote address in the presence of Chairman Suh Kyungbae, former judges, young scientists at Suh Kyungbae Science Foundation and 40 scholars in the field of bio science including Professor Kaang Bongkiun (Seoul National University).

Professor Kim Dohoon (University of Massachusetts Medical School) together with 100 young scientists and students abroad joined the symposium online through Webex and YouTube.

"Many scientists, including myself, were impressed by the Suh Kyungbae Science Foundation supporting outstanding young scientists. First-generation Korean scientists had to work their way up in harsh conditions to take a step forward, but I believe the young scientists of today will go further and reach higher with a good foundation," said Professor Koh Gouyoung in his keynote address.

The symposium also featured the certificate award ceremony for young scientists of 2020 chosen by Suh Kyungbae Science Foundation: Professor Roh Sounghun (Department of Biological Science, Seoul National University), Professor Lee Joohyeon (University of Cambridge, Wellcome - MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute) and Professor Cho Wonki (Department of Biological Science, KAIST). "Through the light, we have explored a small universe named the cell and hopefully, our work will contribute to improving the quality of life for everyone in the light of the philosophy of the Suh Kyungbae Science Foundation," said Professor Cho Wonki in his acceptance speech.

"The support of the Suh Kyungbae Science Foundation allows for promising, young scientists to be discovered and to provide them with an opportunity to play their potential to the fullest. This symposium also helps them broaden their horizon beyond their research area and build up a fund of knowledge for even greater discoveries," said Director Oh Byungha (Department of Biological Science, KAIST) as he offered his congratulatory message.

In the afternoon session, young scientists selected in 2017 shared the outcome of their latest work and discussed the direction for future work:

Genetic Dissection of the GATA4-Senescence Associated Secretory Phenotype (SASP) pathway in Aging by Professor Kang Chanhee at Seoul National University ;

Dissection of the GATA4-Senescence Associated Secretory Phenotype (SASP) pathway in Aging by Professor Kang Chanhee at Seoul Invisible killers: Investigating the role that endogenous toxic metabolites play in pathology by Professor Kim Dohoon at the University of Massachusetts Medical School ;

killers: Investigating the role that endogenous toxic metabolites play in pathology by Professor Kim Dohoon at the Deciphering of low-level somatic mutations disrupting neuronal circuits in human brain by Professor Lee Jeongho at KAIST ;

of low-level somatic mutations disrupting neuronal circuits in human brain by Professor Lee Jeongho at Decoding Non-Canonical Translation by Professor Lim Chunghun at UNIST;

Non-Canonical Translation by Professor at Genetic and genomic dissection of plant meiotic recombination by Professor Choi Kyuha at POSTECH.

"Four years ago, we set up the foundation for the advancement of biological science with a strong belief that there are enormous opportunities and potentials underneath those things we get to see. We are committed to creating an environment where creative young scientists can fully immerse themselves in their work, and we will fulfill our role as a reliable partner for their research journey toward a brighter future for mankind," said Chairman Suh Kyungbae.

Established in 2016 with a donation from Amorepacific CEO Suh Kyungbae worth KRW 300 billion, the Suh Kyungbae Science Foundation has selected young Korean scientists exploring new research areas in the field of biological science to fulfill its vision of supporting biological scientists with their innovative discoveries and thereby contributing to humankind. Since 2017 and up to this year so far, the foundation has selected 17 young biological scientists to whom they have donated up to KRW 500 million per scientist annually for 5 years.

[Research projects selected in 2020] *In Korean alphabetical order

Scientists selected (school) Research subject Research area Roh Sounghun (Department of Biological Science, Seoul National University) Developing integrated Cryo-EM platforms to study cells at molecular resolution Human cell atlas Lee Joohyeon (University of Cambridge, Wellcome - MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute) Unveiling injury-driven remodeling of lung stem cells and niche cells in lung regeneration and pulmonary fibrosis Neogenesis Cho Wonki (Department of Biological Science, KAIST) 4-dimensional gene expression regulation by real-time single-cell imaging Control of chromatin movement and gene expression

