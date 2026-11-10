|
10.11.2026 11:44:01
Sumitomo Metal Mining's H1 Earnings Up 67%, Cuts FY26-27 Earnings Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (S19.F, 5713.T), a Japanese mining major, reported financial results for the six months ended September 30, recording a surge in earnings year-over-year, with higher revenue. For the fiscal ending March 31, 2027, the company lowered earnings guidance, while raising the revenue estimates.
The company's earnings rose 67 percent year-over-year to ¥90.073 billion, or ¥335.02 per share, from ¥53.940 billion, or ¥198.12 per share last year.
Revenue for the period climbed 34.8 percent to ¥1.056 trillion from ¥783.361 billion year ago.
Looking ahead, the company now expects the attributable profit to total ¥161 billion, or ¥599.25 per share, down 8.7 percent year-over-year. The previous earnings estimate was ¥216 billion, or ¥803.95 per share.
As for the fiscal year revenue, Sumitomo has raised its outlook, now expecting it to be ¥2.135 trillion, an increase of 22.6 percent from the prior year. Earlier, the company had expected a full-year revenue of ¥2.06 trillion.
On the Frankfurt exchange Tuesday, Sumitomo Metal Mining was trading at €40.95, down 8.90 percent. And, on the Tokyo exchange, the company's shares closed Tuesday at ¥7,500, down 4.74 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Märkte mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.