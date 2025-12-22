22.12.2025 06:56:35

Sumitomo Metal Mining's SiCkrest Adopted For Shindengen's SiC MOSFET Devices; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMMYY, STMNF, 5713.T) on Monday announced that its direct bonded silicon carbide substrate, SiCkrest, has been adopted for metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor or MOSFET, a power semiconductor device developed by Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (6844.T).

Shindengen's device design enables the MOSFET to deliver reduced power loss even at high temperatures.

Shindengen's newly developed SiC MOSFET, currently available as samples, uses SiCkrest to achieve low on-resistance.

The substrate combines a thin, high-quality monocrystalline SiC layer with a low-resistance polycrystalline SiC support layer, enabling high performance, lower overall resistance, and reduced degradation during current conduction.

SiCkrest is a direct-bonded SiC substrate designed for SiC power semiconductor devices and uses proprietary bonding technology to form a two-layer wafer structure.

The company stated that the devices are well-suited for automotive applications that require high current and high voltage performance.

The company also added that it plans to expand applications and supply of SiCkrest to support next-generation power semiconductor development.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. is currently trading 4.59% higher at JPY 6,058 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing is currently trading 3.26% higher at JPY 3,325 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

