|
28.02.2022 15:00:00
Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar
On the 28th February 2022, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas commented KN Group’s financial results for the twelve months of 2021.
Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/ww8wNPu5iMk
The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.
Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772
Attachment
