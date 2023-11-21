Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 21st of November 2023, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and acting Chief Financial Officer Vaidotas Dirmeikis commented KN Group’s financial results for the nine months of 2023.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/02AaPNiO3qc

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.





Vaidotas Dirmeikis, Head of Finance department, acting CFO





