|
23.05.2024 16:00:32
Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 9-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2023/2024
On 23 May 2024, AB Akola Group held a webinar and the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 9 months of the 2023/2024 financial year.
A recording of the webinar can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:
Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:
https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/2024.05.23-webinar-2023-2024-9M-1.pdf
CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
