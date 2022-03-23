|
Summer 2022 Arrives Early With The Launch Of Red Bull® Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot
Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot Will Begin Hitting Shelves on April 4 as a National Limited-Time Offer
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With bright summer days on the horizon, Red Bull ® unveils the latest in their Red Bull Edition series with the launch of Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot. The limited time offering will be available on April 4, in select retailers, and nationwide on May 1 just in time for the warmer weather ahead.
As temperatures climb and sunny days become longer, embrace a summer of 'yes' and take advantage of any adventure with an icy cold can of Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot in hand. Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot offers the wiiings of Red Bull Energy Drink with a special summer taste of strawberry, apricot and a touch of peach and can be enjoyed on its own or in a seasonal mocktail with friends.
Available in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz orange colored matte cans, Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot will hit shelves at Walmart beginning April 4 and will be sold at retailers nationwide starting May 1, while supplies last.
Visit https://www.redbull.com/us-en/energydrink/red-bull-summer-edition to learn more and Red Bull Content Pool for additional photo assets featuring Red Bull athlete Carissa Moore.
About Red Bull
Red Bull® Energy Drink is available in over 172 countries worldwide and more than 9.8 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, more than 3 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink's signature 8.4 fl oz contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.
Media Contact
Karina Brennan
Karina.Brennan@redbull.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-2022-arrives-early-with-the-launch-of-red-bull-summer-edition-strawberry-apricot-301508980.html
SOURCE Red Bull
