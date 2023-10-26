Summer 2024 Starts Early at United with Airline's Largest Transatlantic Schedule in its History

United to fly non-stop to 38 transatlantic cities, including the first and only direct flight between U.S. and Faro, Portugal and new flights to Reykjavik, Brussels, Rome and Malaga – plus service to popular destinations like Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, Nice, Milan and Naples start up to two months earlier

More options to more places give customers plenty of choices - and time - to visit Europe next year

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United builds on its leading transatlantic network with the debut of its largest-ever summer 2024 schedule – which includes the first and only non-stop flight between New York/Newark-Faro, Portugal* and new flights to Reykjavik*, Brussels, Rome and Malaga. The airline also brings back nine of its most popular seasonal routes to Portugal, Italy, France and Spain up to two months early to give customers more time and options to explore Europe.

United flies to more transatlantic destinations than all other U.S. airlines and continues to be the only airline to directly connect the U.S. with Dubrovnik, Malaga, Mallorca and Tenerife.

"United has the most flights to the most destinations across the Atlantic and we're now giving our customers even more flexibility and choice when planning their trips abroad," said Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances. "Whether customers are looking to travel during peak season or shoulder season, visit the most popular tourism destinations or discover a hidden gem, the scope and scale of our network makes United the easy choice for transatlantic travel."

Tickets for United's new summer 2024 flights are on sale now at United.com and include:

New Service to Faro, Portugal

Beginning May 24, United will be the first and only airline to directly connect the United States and Faro, Portugal, with its new service from New York/Newark. The new flight will make it easy for U.S. customers to visit Portugal's Algarve region, home to some of the country's most scenic beaches and striking historic sites. The flight will operate four times a week on a Boeing 757-200. United currently serves more destinations in Portugal than all U.S. carriers with its existing year-round service between New York/Newark-Lisbon, as well as seasonal service between Washington/Dulles-Lisbon, New York/Newark-Porto and New York/Newark-Ponta Delgada, Azores.

New Flights to Reykjavik, Rome, Brussels and Malaga

On May 23, United will resume seasonal flying between Reykjavik and New York/Newark for the first time since summer 2022. The flight will operate daily on a Boeing 757-200. Additionally, United will add flights to some of the most popular destinations in Europe, including a second daily frequency between New York/Newark-Brussels, starting March 30 on a Boeing 757-200, and a second daily frequency between Washington/Dulles-Rome, starting May 23 on a Boeing 767-300. Moreover, United will increase New York/Newark-Malaga to daily service on a Boeing 757-200 and will start on May 2.

Earlier Starts to Seasonal Service

While transatlantic summer travel demand remains at an all-time high, United has increasingly seen customers seek out spring shoulder season getaways. Last spring**, United flew 33% more customers across the Atlantic than in 2022, and the airline anticipates the demand will only continue to grow in spring 2024. To give customers more time and options to visit Europe, the airline is resuming several of its most popular routes early, including:

Washington Dulles – Lisbon, Portugal – starting February 15

– starting Washington Dulles – Barcelona, Spain – starting February 15

– starting Washington Dulles – Rome, Italy – starting February 15

– starting New York / Newark – Nice, France – starting March 30

/ – – starting Chicago /O'Hare – Rome, Italy – starting March 30

/O'Hare – – starting Chicago O'Hare – Milan, Italy – starting March 30

– starting New York / Newark – Naples, Italy – starting April 5

/ – – starting New York / Newark – Malaga – starting May 2

/ – – starting San Francisco – Rome, Italy – starting May 2

Continued Growth in Asia-Pacific and Latin America

Next summer, United's network across the Pacific will grow more than 30% with non-stop service to 15 destinations – including the airline's newest routes between San Francisco-Manila and San Francisco-Beijing. The airline will also grow its Latin American schedule by 10% next summer, extending some of its newest and most popular routes into the summer season. Highlights include new service between Denver-San Juan; Denver-Montego Bay; New York/Newark-Barbados and New York/Newark-Curaçao.

*Flight subject to government approval

** Spring defined as March 1-May 31

