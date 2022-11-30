Summer Health Adds Messaging-Based Pediatric Care Initiative to Combat the RSV, Flu, and COVID "Tripledemic"

The Company is on a Mission to Offer Parents Relief and Insight as Pediatric Offices are Fully Booked and Emergency Rooms are Experiencing Six - Eight Hour Wait Times

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SummerHealth, the first text-based pediatric care provider designed to offer parents support, prescriptions, and referrals within just 15 minutes, today launched free trials to combat the U.S. tripledemic plagued by the rise of RSV, Flu, and COVID cases amongst children. Amid a growing pediatric-care crisis that has caused an overflow in emergency rooms and doctor's offices across the country, Summer Health aims to help relieve the overwhelming burden and be the first point-of-contact for parents assessing which illnesses are truly urgent.

"Summer Health was born out of my own experience dealing with the healthcare system for my two young sons, and over the past month I have experienced firsthand how this tripledemic is affecting pediatric care today," said Ellen DaSilva, CEO and Co-Founder of Summer Health. "I firmly believe that no family should have to wait several hours to receive necessary care for their children. So many children can get assessed and cared for virtually, thus easing the wait times in emergency rooms and clinics for those who truly need in-person care. I'm excited to offer parents access to Summer Health for RSV, Flu and COVID, beginning today, and truly supply them with a doctor at their fingertips available on-demand."

At Summer Health, parents can now sign-up for a free trial and Summer Health will connect them via text to licensed pediatricians in all 50 states. The pediatricians will use photos, videos and texts to assess and affirm what may be afflicting the child, if the child needs an in-person visit, and where clinically appropriate, provide a prescription. In addition to managing care and health around the Tripledemic, Summer Health knows that there is a shortage of amoxicillin and Tamiflu, two of the remedies for RSV and the Flu. The brand is proud to partner with Photon Health to help parents find stock in their area and ensure that they receive the prescription their child needs.

"Nationwide, RSV diagnoses are already 30 percent higher than last year's peak. At Summer Health we are experiencing a surge in visits for respiratory concerns - in fact, we're seeing a 400 percent increase from summer and early fall," said Dr. Ali Alhassani, Head of Clinical at Summer Health. "Parents often ask us if they need to go to the clinic or the emergency room, but the reality is that Summer Health is able to help manage care at-home 85 percent of the time - saving parents time and money while also delivering peace of mind."

Summer Health launched in July 2022 with $7.5M in funding led by Sequoia and Lux Capital with a mission to radically simplify access to care. In addition to care for RSV, Flu, and COVID, Summer Health is able to handle any forms of child health and development questions a parent may need answered in 15 minutes, 24/7 To learn more about Summer Health, visit www.summerhealth.com .

ABOUT SUMMER HEALTH

Launched in July 2022, Summer Health is the first step and ongoing tool for anyone navigating health concerns, offering timely text access to high-quality healthcare professionals who provide expert answers and reliable advice over text in 15 minutes, 24/7. The company is on a mission to radically simplify the healthcare experience for parents.

