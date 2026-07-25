CAR Aktie
ISIN: US14074L1052
|
25.07.2026 13:00:41
Summer holiday car hire: drive a great deal and avoid hidden fees
Unclear terms and expensive extras can turn what seemed like a cheap rental into a costly oneIt is not too late to get a good deal on your holiday car rental, even if you have booked already and are travelling soon. But there are many pitfalls to avoid so that you do not end up paying over the odds.A survey from Which? found that one in eight people who had hired a car in the past two years had ended up paying more than they were first quoted. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!