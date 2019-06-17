Summer Returns as Flower Lovers Flock to Kunming for the International Flower Expo 2019

KUNMING, China, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening of the 20th Kunming International Flower Expo of China (KIFE 2019), which will be held at the Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, Yunnan Province, is set to expand further global cooperation within the floral industry. This year, guests will be treated to a floral exhibition like no other as Reed Exhibitions, the main Executive organizer of the flower expo, gets ready to take exhibitors and visitors on a journey of exploration, elegance and harmony brought about by the summer blossom. The event will be held from July 12 to 14.

"Yunnan's excellent horticultural conditions lays a solid foundation for KIFE 2019 to become the largest flower exhibition in Asia", said Lanny, Vice President of Reed Exhibitions. "We want to take this opportunity to bring our visitors not only to marvel at the emerging technologies and services but also to enjoy the world-class feast for the eyes which is 'Yunnan flora'", she added.

Aside from the floral fanfare and pageantry, one of the most prominent features this year will be a string of activities allowing visitors to enjoy the pristine Yunnan landscape. Planning is well underway for a tour where visitors can embark on a journey through the lush and exotic plants and flora of the region and its flower farms and plant nurseries. There will also be a flower arrangement competition where international designers are set to display breathtaking floral creations.

The exhibition, which will be held alongside the China Floriculture Retail Forum and China Home Gardening Expo, is also due to bring international experts and leaders of the floral industry under one roof to share expertise in six significant fields including floriculture, breeding, flower processing, floriculture and horticultural materials, technologies, machineries and more.

"To facilitate the business-matchmaking process and help global exhibitors to make the most of KIFE 2019, we have developed the mobile app 'Reed Connect'", said Chris, project director. "Via the specially developed app, exhibitors and visitors will have access to exhibitor information, conference schedule, onsite activity details and booth maps at the touch of a button."

