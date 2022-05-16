Summer's Nearly Here, and Six Flags Is Heating Up

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The wintry months of January to March aren't exactly the hot season for amusement park operators. Still, Q1 sets the theme for the year's busier second and third quarters -- and so it was that investors tuned in last week to hear how things are looking at Six Flags (NYSE: SIX), now under new management with former Middleby leader Selim Bassoul as CEO.The news was good.Working off an admittedly low base, given the slow season and the comparison to a pandemic Q1 2021, Six Flags nonetheless grew its park attendance numbers 25%, its revenue 68%, and -- well, no profit, unfortunately, but Six Flags cut its losses by 31% year over year. Six Flags welcomed 1.7 million guests to its parks in the quarter, extracted $138 million in revenue from their wallets, and lost $0.76 per share in the process. Continue reading