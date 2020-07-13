|
Summit Hotel Properties Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after the market closes.
The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:
A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Thursday, August 13, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 3577425. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until October 31, 2020.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of July 13, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.
