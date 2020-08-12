Summit Leadership Partners Ranked No. 684 on 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlotte-based leadership advisory firm, Summit Leadership Partners, has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000s fastest growing companies in America in 2020. This prestigious acknowledgement comes just five years after CEO, Dan Hawkins, left a successful corporate career as a trusted advisor and CHRO to pursue a dream of creating a leadership advisory firm that uses advanced behavioral science and real world business acumen to help boards, investors and CEOs scale their business and improve organization performance. Now, Summit Leadership Partners is part of an elite group that, over the years, has included companies such as Intuit, Microsoft, and Patagonia.

"This Inc. 5000 recognition is something we are truly proud of as it validates our work in serving clients that must accelerate their leadership and organization capabilities. It confirms that our team's hard work, commitment and amazing talents work not only for our employees, but for our clients as well," said CEO, Dan Hawkins. "Our continued focus on delivering peak leadership and organization performance techniques to our portfolio of industry-leading clients has allowed us to grow rapidly since starting the company in 2014. We think of ourselves as expert leadership advisors and catalysts of change."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognition comes after Summit Leadership Partners consistently doubled its revenue every year since inception. In addition, Summit Leadership Partners recently launched new services around due diligence, CEO acceleration coaching, an online organization performance diagnostic, C-level team assessment and transitioned all services to digital / remote due to the pandemic. The firm has expanded offices to Charlotte, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, New York, Denver, and San Francisco.

"We've seen a significant increase of leadership and organization consulting needs this year, despite COVID-19 economic concerns," stated Todd Fryling, Partner at Summit Leadership Partners. "When the pandemic impacted our clients in March, we invested countless hours to digitize our tools and services. We are delighted that our clients are thrilled with our remote capabilities and we are looking forward to finishing strong in 2020."

To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million.

"At Summit, we are grounded in collaboration, fun and exceptionally smart people. This award is a testament to our teamwork, agility and ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients," said Corinne Mason, Partner, Summit Leadership Partners. "We continue to expand our team and are on track to maintain this exceptional growth rate in the years to come."

About Summit Leadership Partners

Summit Leadership Partners advises boards, investors, CEOs and senior leaders on strategically scaling business through talent and organization assessment, coaching, executive team effectiveness, leadership development and organization performance improvement. In addition to using advanced behavioral science and data driven tools to uncover opportunities and challenges, our exceptional consulting team deploys real-world solutions based on proven business experience and acumen. Summit is located in Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.summitleadership.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Summit Leadership Partners