SUMMIT PLASTICS, A LONGUEVUE CAPITAL PORTFOLIO COMPANY, COMPLETES INVESTMENT IN CLEAR VIEW PACKAGING

SUMMIT, Miss., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Plastics ("Summit"), a LongueVue Capital ("LVC") portfolio company and niche manufacturer of custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the successful partnership with third generation owners Todd Romer and Trent Romer of Clear View Packaging ("Clear View" or the "Company"). Clear View is a producer of custom flexible packaging products with a focus on sustainability.

Based in Albany, New York, Clear View has been in business for over 50 years and specializes in custom flexible packaging, produced with a fleet of sophisticated, state-of-the-art printing and converting equipment. The Company serves a number of attractive end markets, including food & beverage, healthcare/medical, agriculture, industrial, and retail. With this complimentary acquisition, Summit is broadening its geographic presence, expanding its product offerings, and creating a vertically integrated platform better able to serve customers across the packaging value chain.

"We are delighted to welcome Clear View Packaging to the Summit family," commented Tom Nathanson, CEO of Summit Plastics. "The partnership creates an industry leading packaging platform that allows us to continue to exceed our customers' expectations by offering a broader suite of packaging solutions. Furthermore, we are confident that the talented team at Clear View will unlock exciting growth potential for the combined business."

Todd Romer, President of Clear View Bag, added, "In choosing a partner for Clear View, it was of upmost importance to my brother Trent and I that we ensured a cultural fit that would provide continuity to not only our customers but also our employee partners, who are the cornerstone of our success. We were impressed by the organization Tom and the LVC team have built at Summit, and we are confident that the addition of our manufacturing capabilities coupled with a shared commitment to customer service will create a market leading packaging platform."

"The acquisition of Clear View is an exciting development for Summit," added Ryan Nagim, Partner of LVC. "In particular, Clear View's commitment to sustainability through the use of post-consumer substrates and scrap recycling is particularly important to LVC. We look forward to helping maximize the potential of the combined Summit and Clear View platform."

Vice President Evan Golden worked alongside Ryan Nagim on the Clear View transaction. Origin Bank provided senior debt financing. Summit's legal counsel was provided by Jones Walker LLP.

To learn more information about Clear View Packaging and the Company's products, visit www.clearviewbag.com.

To learn more information about Summit Plastics and the Company's products, visit www.summitplastics.com.

ABOUT LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm that focuses on providing human capital, financial capital, and a skill set built upon a successful 20 plus-year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed over $500 million of capital spanning three funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, our team is the ideal partner for middle market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value.

Our opportunistic investment strategy provides the flexibility to partner with attractive businesses across a variety of industries and situations, and we tailor transaction structures to meet the company and stakeholders' objectives. While we are selective with our investment strategy, we target growth-oriented companies with scalable, sustainable business models and exceptional leadership teams.

Our proactive, hands-on approach enables us to be thoughtful stewards of our portfolio companies and trusted and dependable strategic partners to all stakeholders. Together with our entrepreneur and management team partners, we help create superior value for our portfolio companies and investors.

To learn more about LongueVue Capital, please visit our website at www.lvcpartners.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-plastics-a-longuevue-capital-portfolio-company-completes-investment-in-clear-view-packaging-301469516.html

SOURCE LongueVue Capital