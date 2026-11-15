Summit Therapeutics Aktie

Summit Therapeutics ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14P7C / ISIN: US86627R1023

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15.11.2026 15:06:24

Summit Therapeutics: FDA Rejects Ivonescimab BLA For EGFR-mutated NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) announced that the FDA issued complete response letter (CRL) for its Biologics License Application for ivonescimab, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, plus platinum-based chemotherapy for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in patients who previously received an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

The FDA said substantial evidence of effectiveness requires statistically significant overall survival improvement, and that progression-free survival benefit alone cannot support approval.

In the HARMONi Phase III trial, overall survival showed a positive trend but missed statistical significance. A post-hoc analysis of longer follow-up showed a hazard ratio of 0.76 across the full population, Asian patients and western patients.

"We are disappointed for patients and their families awaiting additional treatment options in this setting," said Robert W. Duggan, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit. "We chose to pursue an ivonescimab regimen based on the opportunity to provide another treatment option to help patients in need."

Ivonescimab is an investigational therapy not approved by any regulatory authority in Summit's license territories, including the United States and Europe. The drug was initially approved for marketing authorization in China in May 2024. Currently, there are no PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibodies approved in the U.S.

SMMT closed Friday's regular session at $14.15, down $0.93 or 6.14%, then edged up 0.14% to $14.17 in after-hours trading.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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