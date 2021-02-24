SummitMedia Revolutionizes Sales and Content Strategy with Enterprise-Wide Futuri Technology Partnership

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri , the leading provider of AI-driven sales intelligence and audience engagement technology for broadcasters, and SummitMedia , an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing and events company, today announced an enterprise-wide partnership that will bring Futuri's growth solutions, including TopLine, TopicPulse, Futuri Streaming, and Futuri Mobile, to its stations.

Recognizing the need to harness technology to compete in this rapidly changing landscape, SummitMedia vetted multiple companies to find a best-in-class partner. Having seen success using Futuri's all-in-one podcasting, logger, and audio management system, POST , across its stations, SummitMedia decided to expand the partnership to add:

TopLine , the sales intelligence system that pairs AI with expert human analysis to advance every stage of the sales process and grow local direct revenue.

the sales intelligence system that pairs AI with expert human analysis to advance every stage of the sales process and grow local direct revenue. TopicPulse , the AI-driven show prep and social content system that delivers real-time and predictive story discovery insights matched to each station's unique audience and demographic.

, the AI-driven show prep and social content system that delivers real-time and predictive story discovery insights matched to each station's unique audience and demographic. Futuri Mobile , station-specific, feature-rich mobile apps that provide multiple revenue opportunities and integration with connected cars.

, station-specific, feature-rich mobile apps that provide multiple revenue opportunities and integration with connected cars. Futuri Streaming , high-quality streaming with superior sound quality, support, and uptime.

"Broadcasters that want to grow their content, grow their audience, and grow their revenue are at a huge disadvantage if they don't harness technology to compete. SummitMedia knows this and acted on it to revolutionize their go-to-market strategy with listeners and advertisers," said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig. "The SummitMedia leadership team is among the best in the business, and we're honored to partner with them."

"SummitMedia is committed to delivering the best content to our consumers and exceptional results to advertisers, and Futuri technology like TopLine, TopicPulse, and their other solutions give us an advantage in today's highly competitive environment," said SummitMedia's Randy Chase, SummitMedia EVP of Programming. "Expanding our partnership with a best-in-class technology company like Futuri helps us evolve and innovate at a time when stasis is not an option."

About Futuri

Futuri is the leading provider of cloud-based audience engagement and sales intelligence software for the enterprise. Brands rely on Futuri solutions to make their content more relevant, accessible, engaging, and results-driven. Founded in 2009, Futuri holds 11 published or pending patents in 151 countries. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies for seven consecutive years, Futuri is the only audience engagement platform that includes solutions for sales, marketing, and content teams. For more information, visit futurimedia.com.

About SummitMedia

SummitMedia, LLC is an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing, and events company. The company operates 50 radio stations in nine states.

