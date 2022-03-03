Summus Names Julie Devine Head of Strategic Alliances

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus, the leading virtual specialist platform, today named Julie Devine as its Head of Strategic Alliances. Julie brings over 20 years of customer success and commercial strategy experience to Summus and will play a critical role in expanding strategic partnerships to support the company's growth. Julie will be responsible for building and overseeing partnership strategy and commercial channel alliances at Summus, with the objective to support expansive growth globally for the Company.

Summus is bringing a new healthcare model to market that ensures access to high quality specialized care for anyone, regardless of condition, geography or circumstance. As the leader in virtual specialty care, Summus is transforming access to high quality specialty care for millions of employees and their families around the world by bringing personalized insights across all health questions and stages of care. Built to be the leading doctors' choice for virtual specialty care, the Summus model has attracted the best in medicine with more than 4,000 specialists across 50 leading U.S. hospitals.

Julie joins Summus from Alight Solutions where she was Executive Vice President of Strategic Channels and Partnerships. Julie served on the senior leadership team and led efforts to build the Company's partnership ecosystem for both commercial and solution expansion. Previously, she led customer success and partnerships at Maxwell Health. Julie is also a founding member of Chief, a private network designed to connect and support women in executive leadership across industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Julie to join our leadership team at Summus. Her work to grow our partnership ecosystem and channel opportunities across healthcare will be critical to our growth path," said Julian Flannery, Summus CEO and Co-founder.

"I am honored to join this important mission and the experienced team at a category-defining company," said Julie Devine. "There is no question the healthcare delivery model we experience today is fundamentally broken. Summus has built an incredible platform that accelerates access to top quality care for people around the world. I look forward to bringing my passion for developing meaningful partnership ecosystems to the growth strategy at Summus."

About Summus Global

Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,000+ top specialists across 50 leading hospitals -- within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus Global partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care.

